Person taken into custody after standoff in Ammon

Ammon, IDAHO (KIFI) - Sheriff’s deputies and Police officers surrounded a home in Ammon Monday night in search of a wanted suspect.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was barricaded inside a home on Silkwood Circle off John Adams Parkway, near Ammon Road.

One man was taken into custody, just after 10 P.M. The Sheriff's Office has not identified the man or if this was the person they were originally searching for.

A SWAT team and Idaho Falls Police officers were at the incident assisting the Sheriff’s Deputies.

This story will be updated as more details become available.