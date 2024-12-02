Virginia man charged with murder 4 months after his wife’s disappearance

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man has been charged with murder more than four months after his wife disappeared. Naresh Bhatt was indicted Monday by a Prince William County grand jury. The body of his wife, Mamta Bhatt, has not been found. But police in Manassas Park say they linked her DNA to the substantial amount of blood that they discovered in the couple’s suburban Washington home. Naresh Bhatt is already in jail awaiting trial on separate charges in the case. Authorities said then that the amount of blood in the home indicated injuries that were not survivable. A public defender representing Naresh Bhatt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

