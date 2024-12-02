What billionaires and their advisors say keeps them from giving more and faster

America’s wealthiest people have long urged each other to give away more of their money. So, what stands in the way of them giving more and giving faster? Philanthropy advisors say some of the answers are structural, like finding the right vehicles and advisors. Other issues have to do with very human emotional and psychological factors, like negotiating with family members or wanting to look good in the eyes of their peers. Marie Dageville and her husband, Benoit Dageville, became billionaires overnight when his data cloud company, Snowflake, went public in September 2020. Her advice to others trying to give away a fortune is to just get started.

