‘Childless Cat Lady’ Taylor Swift tops Yale list of 2024’s most notable quotations

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift tops a list of 2024’s most notable quotations compiled by Yale University, with her declaration that she’s a “childless cat lady” while endorsing Kamala Harris for president. The remark on Instagram in September referenced past comments by Republican Vice President-elect JD Vance, who said Democrats were beholden to “a bunch of childless cat ladies.” President Joe Biden came in at No. 2 with his announcement that he was pardoning his son Hunter. And President-elect Donald Trump was at No. 3 with his false claim that immigrants in Ohio were eating people’s pets. The annual list is a supplement to The New Yale Book of Quotations.

