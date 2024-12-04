Collaborative agreement between INL, ISU brings many opportunities

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho National Lab and Idaho State University are coming together to solve energy and security challenges in the U.S. with the signing of a collaborative agreement today.

It's the "Strategic Understanding for Premium Education and Research" agreement, or SUPER. It will "expand cooperation between ISU students, faculty, and laboratory researchers," according to the INL.

Two key focus areas include critical and strategic materials and minerals, then environmental sustainability and security.

"I think we have to produce a product that is competitive on the global market, but we have to do it in an environmentally benign, safe way," said Travis McClean, Directorate Fellow and Chief Geologist at the INL. "So these are all things that are important to be considered in how we go forward."

The INL mentioned the urgency of acquiring critical materials since China's ban on exporting key minerals to the U.S. Some of those minerals are found in our area.

ISU's Interim Dean for the College of Science and Engineering Lyle Castle said, “I really see the entire College of Science and Engineering being able to contribute in various different ways.”

ISU also says opportunities will be available for many of its departments, from Geosciences to the Liberal Arts.

Shared academic materials, visiting research scholars, and joint seminars and conferences are just some of the upcoming opportunities this agreement will bring.