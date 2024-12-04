Water main valve replacement in Idaho Falls begins December 5th

This is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (City of Idaho Falls) – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be replacing a water main valve on the 2500 block of South Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. and is anticipated to be completed around 5:00 p.m. The actual duration of the water being shut off to nearby residents will depend on the conditions encountered. All residents whose water service is being impacted are being personally notified by Water Division staff.

Residents are asked to take appropriate steps to store water for their anticipated needs for the day.

Traffic will be impacted. There will be local traffic only on South Boulevard and 25th Street to South Boulevard and Hartert. Drivers must seek alternative routes.

Additionally, when water is restored in the area, residents may notice discoloration in the water. It is recommended residents impacted run their cold water until clear before consumption.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we replace the water valve as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.