Here’s where police are being investigated for excessive force, discrimination and other allegations

The U.S. Justice Department announced this week that an investigation into the Memphis Police Department after the beating death of Tyre Nichols had found a pattern of unlawful use of excessive force and discrimination against the city’s Black residents. The Memphis investigation is one of 12 similar investigations of state and local law enforcement agencies opened by the Justice Department since April 2021. Many have been in response to high-profile deaths at the hands of police, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. In addition to Memphis, five other investigations are complete. All found patterns of unlawful conduct.

