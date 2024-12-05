Outgoing DNC chair Jaime Harrison pushes back against critics of ‘identity politics’

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison has delivered a steadfast defense of his party’s commitment to racial equity. He drew on his own identity as a Black man to push back forcefully against critics who say Democrats need to abandon “identity politics.” Harrison spoke Thursday at a meeting of state Democratic chairs in Scottsdale, Arizona. His four-year tenure will end early next year. Harrison says people of color need to see Democrats fighting for them, and that “cannot be the excuse for why we win or lose.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.