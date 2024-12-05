Trump is set to receive the ‘Patriot of the Year’ award at Fox Nation event

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump will travel to New York to accept the “Patriot of the Year” award at Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards. Trump has largely been ensconced at Mar-a-Lago in recent weeks as he builds out his administration. The event is being hosted by Trump’s friend, Fox host Sean Hannity, who stepped in after Trump announced that he would nominate Pete Hegseth, the original host, for defense secretary. The award marks the culmination of Fox’s reembrace of the president-elect and a rare recent public outing for Trump, who has spent most of his transition period behind closed doors.

