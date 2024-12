IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A clothing swap is being held at Compass Academy on Dec. 6, 2024, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Compass Academy student Quincee Gose is doing the swap for her senior capstone project.

People can donate clothes and take what their family needs. Donations and pickups can be made at Compass’ front office.

Compass Academy is located at 955 Garfield St. in Idaho Falls.