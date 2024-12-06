Inmate walks away from St. Anthony Work Camp

ST ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Department of Corrections are looking for an inmate who walked away from the St. Anthony Work Camp.

They said Kevin Nicholas Kuintzle, 33, was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday at the work camp.

Kuintzle is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, has blue eyes, and is bald. He was wearing blue jeans, a brown utility Carhartt jacket, and white sneakers.

Kuintzle has a pending first-degree murder case in Jerome County. His criminal record includes convictions for grand theft in Ada County and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent in Canyon County.

The sheriff's office said he may be driving a silver and green single-cab 1995 Dodge pickup with missing paint.

If you have any information or have seen Nicholas to contact Fremont County Dispatch at 208-624-4482 or dial 911.

They said do not approach, if you see him.