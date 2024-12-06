‘Kid to Kid’ opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If you've spent money on groceries or clothes, you know the impact of inflation, but a new store in Idaho Falls is helping offset those costs a bit.

The 'Kid to Kid' store is having its grand opening at 2135 E 17th street.

The store buys used kids' products and re-sells them at a discounted rate.

When the store was preparing to open, they started with nothing to sell.

Thanks to the community, the store is now filled with clothes, toys, and baby essentials.

Jennifer Johnson Owner of 'kids to kids' said, "We are so appreciative of the community and we've had a lot of support today and we can't wait to see what the next few days have done. And it shows us that this is really needed for kind of an upscale resale place that somewhere that's nice and organized and clean clothes that kids that you still can buy at a more reasonable price. "

The store is holding raffle drawings this weekend, December 6th to the 7th so stop by for a chance to win some prizes.