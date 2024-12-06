Skip to Content
News

‘Kid to Kid’ opens in Idaho Falls

KIFI
By
today at 2:26 PM
Published 2:49 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If you've spent money on groceries or clothes, you know the impact of inflation, but a new store in Idaho Falls is helping offset those costs a bit.

The 'Kid to Kid' store is having its grand opening at 2135 E 17th street.

The store buys used kids' products and re-sells them at a discounted rate.

When the store was preparing to open, they started with nothing to sell.

Thanks to the community, the store is now filled with clothes, toys, and baby essentials.

Jennifer Johnson Owner of 'kids to kids' said, "We are so appreciative of the community and we've had a lot of support today and we can't wait to see what the next few days have done. And it shows us that this is really needed for kind of an upscale resale place that somewhere that's nice and organized and clean clothes that kids that you still can buy at a more reasonable price. "

The store is holding raffle drawings this weekend, December 6th to the 7th so stop by for a chance to win some prizes. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ariel Jensen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content