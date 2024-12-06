What to know about abortion access in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood wanted to resume offering abortions in several Missouri clinics on Friday, immediately after the state’s new constitutional amendment rolling back a near total ban took effect. But they remain on hold as a complicated court battle drags on. The amendment is widely understood to prevent the state from restricting abortions up to the point of viability. But it doesn’t specifically override any state laws. And even before the end of Roe v. Wade enabled Missouri’s Republican-led legislature to approve a near-total ban, the state’s numerous restrictions left the state with just one abortion clinic, in St. Louis.

