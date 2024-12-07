Elks Lodge hosts charity breakfast with Santa

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Tis the season for giving. A charity breakfast with Santa was held in Idaho Falls Saturday morning to help a local support center.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus came all the way from the North Pole to the Elks Lodge for breakfast. Kids got to go tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

The proceeds from the breakfast will go to Shepherd’s Inn, a pregnancy support center that helps local youth, young adults, and their kids.

The charity breakfast had such a big turn out, they had to open another room to fit everyone in.

Brandy Skaar, the Elks Lodge's Activities Director, says they will host the breakfast again next Christmas.