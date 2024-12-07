Skip to Content
News

Elks Lodge hosts charity breakfast with Santa

The proceeds will go to Shepherd's Inn
Noah Farley
The proceeds will go to Shepherd's Inn
By
New
today at 1:13 PM
Published 2:37 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Tis the season for giving. A charity breakfast with Santa was held in Idaho Falls Saturday morning to help a local support center.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus came all the way from the North Pole to the Elks Lodge for breakfast. Kids got to go tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

The proceeds from the breakfast will go to Shepherd’s Inn, a pregnancy support center that helps local youth, young adults, and their kids.

The charity breakfast had such a big turn out, they had to open another room to fit everyone in.

Brandy Skaar, the Elks Lodge's Activities Director, says they will host the breakfast again next Christmas.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content