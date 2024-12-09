Have you seen this package thief? Rexburg Police need your help

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Rexburg Police posted a social media message Monday about a package thief.

They said:

"There’s a package thief on the loose! We don’t like package thieves. You don’t like package thieves. No one likes package thieves.

Anyone recognize this person? Any tips are appreciated as well. Perhaps you recognize the cool green shoes he’s wearing? Perhaps you were confused by his outfit when he left home? Maybe you saw him walking around and get into a vehicle? Maybe you recognize those muscular calves from the gym you workout at?

Or, if you’re reading this and you think, “Huh, he kinda looks like me ”, then let’s meet up and make it right.

The officer investigating this case is Officer Yardley. If you have any information, please call 208-359-3000 and ask for him. Thank you!"