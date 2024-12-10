A Southwest jet and a small plane wound up on the same runway after being cleared to land

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Southwest Airlines jet and a small plane wound up on the same runway in California in October after an air traffic controller cleared both planes to land on the same runway. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that the planes came within 900 feet of each other before the smaller plane taxied away. The incident happened Oct. 19 at the airport in Long Beach, California. It’s the latest in a number of recent cases in which planes came unnecessarily close due to errors by air traffic controllers or pilots.

