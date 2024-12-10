DA suggests unusual idea for halting Trump’s hush money case while upholding his conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are trying to preserve President-elect Donald Trump’s hush money conviction as he returns to office, and they’re suggesting various ways to halt or end the criminal case. One is the novel notion of borrowing a procedure some courts use when defendants die. In court papers made public on Tuesday, the Manhattan district attorney’s office proposed an array of options for keeping the historic conviction on the books. The proposals included freezing the case until he’s out of office, or agreeing that any future sentence wouldn’t include jail time. Another idea: closing the case with a notation that acknowledges his conviction but says that he was never sentenced and that his appeal wasn’t resolved because of presidential immunity. There’s no immediate response from Trump’s lawyers.

