Wisconsin kayaker who faked his death and fled to Eastern Europe is in custody, online records show

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Online records show a Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning and left behind a wife and three children to go to Eastern Europe is in a Wisconsin jail. The Victim Information and Notification Everyday system website shows Ryan Borgwardt was booked into the Green Lake County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that a news conference would be held Wednesday to update the Borgwardt case. The post said no further information would be provided until then. Sheriff Mark Podoll previously said Borgwardt began communicating with authorities Nov. 11 after he had been missing for three months but that he hadn’t committed to returning home.

