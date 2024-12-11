IDOC admits mistakes leading to escape of accused killer Kevin Kuintzle

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is responding to community concerns and criticism following the escape of Jerome County murder suspect Kevin Kuintzle last week.

In an email to Local News 8, IDOC public information officer Sanda Kuzeta-Cerimagic writes:

"The systems designed to prevent Kevin Kuintzle, from being placed at a non-secure facility clearly were not followed. While we are launching a Serious Incident Review to learn the full accounting of events, we took immediate steps to ensure this was an isolated incident and everyone else currently living or being considered for placement at a non-secure facility are appropriate for placement. Our top priority remains the safety of all Idahoans, and we are committed to conducting a thorough review of our practices and making necessary improvements to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future."

Kuintzle escaped from the St. Anthony Work Camp on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. They said he stole a pickup nearby. Police looked for Kuintzle and was spotted in Idaho Falls walking out of Walmart on Utah Avenue on Friday,Dec. 6. Police issued an alert saying Kuintzle was in the area and not to approach him as he may be armed and dangerous.

Kuintzle was found in Pocatello Friday evening and was arrested by Pocatello Police and Idaho State Police. He was taken to the Bannock County Jail.

