Propeller plane crashes onto intersection in Texas and splits in half
VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — A twin-engine propeller plane crashed onto a Texas highway, splitting in two and leaving debris scattered across the roadway. The Federal Aviation Administration says the only person on board the Piper PA-31 on Wednesday afternoon was the pilot. The pilot’s name and the condition were not immediately released. The FAA said it would investigate. It was unclear if the the crash in Victoria injured anyone on the ground when the plane came down in traffic about 3 p.m. Victoria police said in a statement posted on Facebook that three vehicles had been damaged. Images from the scene showed the plane split in half.