March for Washington Elementary to be held Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Student, teachers, and families will be marching from Caldwell Park to Washington Elementary school on Saturday, Dec. 13 in a show of solidarity against a recommended closure of the school.

Last month, the Elementary Enrollment Committee recommended to the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 board of trustees that the school be closed based on enrollment numbers, school capacity, and building maintenance costs.

A group of people in the area formed the 'Washington Elementary Advocates' in hopes of saving the school.

The Washington Elementary Advocates are asking people to gather at Caldwell Park at 11 a.m. The march to the school will begin at 11:30 a.m.