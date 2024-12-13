Sophia, a famous robot and global icon of AI, wins hearts at Zimbabwe’s innovation fair

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — From answering questions from Cabinet ministers, academics and students on climate change, substance abuse and the law to children’s inquiries about her “birth” and links to God and being described as a talkative feminist, Sophia, the world-famous robot won hearts at an innovation fair in Zimbabwe this week.

Boasting the ability to mimic facial expressions, hold human-like conversations with people, and recognize their gestures, Sophia is “a global icon” of artificial intelligence, according to the United Nations Development Program, which brought her to the southern African country. She was created by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics in 2016 and granted Saudi Arabian citizenship in 2017, becoming the world’s first robot citizen.

It was the first time Zimbabwe hosted a robot of her kind, and she wowed the old and the young alike at the University of Zimbabwe in the capital, Harare. She was there as a special guest at a week-long Artificial Intelligence and Innovation event.

She smiled, frowned, used hand gestures to drive home certain points, made eye contact in various one-on-one interactions and gave some unnatural pauses. She assured people that robots are not here to harm or take over from humans.

But she was quick to differentiate herself from humans, when conversations appeared to become too personal.

“I don’t have romantic feelings towards humans, my purpose is learning,” said Sophia, as participants equated her with the human version of some Zimbabwean daughters-in-law known for being fiercely independent, assertive and outspoken in the largely patriarchal society.

But she did apologize when one participant chided her for seemingly avoiding looking at him.

Sophia also appeared patient as both adults and children mobbed her for selfies and bombarded her with questions, although she would also fire back with inquiries of her own about what locals were doing to solve the problems besetting them.

On Friday, her last day, she exhibited her fashion sense. She smiled, and expressed appreciation for being clothed in the country’s national dress, a black, long slit number complemented by chevron stripes in red, green and white.

“I appreciate the effort to make me feel at home in Zimbabwe,” she said. She has been to Africa before, previously visiting Egypt, South Africa and Rwanda.

UNDP said it hoped Sophia’s engagement would “inspire Zimbabwe’s youth to explore careers in AI and STEM fields.”