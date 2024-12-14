Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter wins the Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding player in college football
NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter wins the Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding player in college football.
NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter wins the Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding player in college football.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.