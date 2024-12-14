Skip to Content
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter wins the Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding player in college football

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter wins the Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding player in college football.

