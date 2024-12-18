Bonneville County road closures going into effect for winter

The following is a news release from Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (BCI) – Bonneville County reminds everyone that seasonal road closures in our back country are now in effect. These closures happen each year until the conditions are clear, roads are safely passable, and Bonneville County Commissioners designate the areas as open again. As winter progresses some back country roads will be groomed for tracked vehicles only, however at this point in time snow levels are not sufficient enough to do so.

Areas currently subject to this seasonal closure include:

– Bone Rd. and the Blackfoot Reservoir Rd. beyond the Day Ranch Parking Lot

- Eagle Pass and Kepps Crossing from the Bone Rd. East

- Johnson Rd. (115th E.) between 89th N. and the Blacktail Rd.

- Meadow Creek Rd. beyond Ririe Reservoir

- Long Valley Rd.

- McCoy Creek Rd.

- Fall Creek Rd. south of the Snake River Rd.

- Portions of the Snake River Rd. between Fall Creek Rd. and Bear Creek Rd.

-Traughber Road

- Campbell Road

- High Country Road – past substation

- Portions of Granite Creek

- Portions of Antelope Creek

- Henry Creek Road – beyond water tank

- 33rd North – from Bone Road east

- 95th East – south from 97th North

AND

All other roads that have “No Maintenance Past November 15th” signs

It’s important for motorists to avoid traveling beyond the road closed signs, regardless of whether or not it looks passable or appears to have tracks from other vehicles. Aside from being subject to enforcement action, unpredictable and severe weather conditions can leave you stranded in areas where emergency communication is difficult. Rescue in these areas can require significant resources by Deputies and First Responders to deploy, which takes time and can add avoidable risk when people go around and ignore these signs.

When snow levels are sufficient enough for tracked vehicles and winter recreation access, remember to always respect private property, and stay on groomed trails. Prepare for winter conditions with proper clothing and emergency supplies, pay attention to weather patterns and conditions, and always tell your loved ones where you plan to go and when you will return. Taking time to prepare before you leave can greatly increase your ability to survive an emergency or extreme weather incident.