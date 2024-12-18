ISP, Broulims and local partners deliver 600 Christmas meals

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This holiday season the Idaho State Police, Broulims, and their partners delivered 600 meals to schools in south east Idaho, a far cry from the 10 Counties of Christmas' humble beginnings.

ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says in 2017 the group delivered as few as 53 meals.

Even though they fell short of their goal of delivering 700 meals this year the group is still making the Christmas season merry and bright for more families in need than ever before. All of this is happening in a year where more Idahoans are struggling to put food on the table, according to a report by Hunger Free America.

"To see the need grow every year, but also to see the community meet that need, is amazing," Sgt. Higley told Local News 8.

"Some years everybody's a little short on money," adds Ryan Bishop of Broulims. "But it's really nice to see the community pull together and stop by and be so generous and help support programs like this and help families in need."

In addition to donations from the South East Idaho community, Higley says local businesses like Westmark Credit Union and Idaho Pork Producers gave the program a head start to make a big impact.

"Knowing that it's going to a good place, that's the best part," said Higley. "That's that's why we do it every year."