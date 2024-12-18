Some elite US universities favor wealthy students in admissions decisions, lawsuit alleges

New filings in a 2022 class-action lawsuit contend that children of the wealthy and connected get special admissions consideration at some elite U.S. universities. Although it’s always been assumed that such favoritism exists, the filings submitted this week offer a rare peek at the often secret deliberations of university heads and admissions officials. They show how schools admit otherwise unqualified wealthy children because their parents have connections and could possibly donate large sums down the line, raising questions about fairness. Representatives from some of the schools being sued deny that such favoritism exists. The University of Pennsylvania said the filings were meant to embarrass the schools. Ten of the 17 schools that were sued have agreed to settlements.

