NATO chief inspects joint military unit in Bulgaria and urges alliance to boost support for Ukraine

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — NATO’s secretary general has visited a military training site in Bulgaria, inspecting the activities of a multinational unit set up as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Mark Rutte told reporters it was important to ensure that the alliance continues to provide military assistance, training and advice to Ukraine so that “one day Ukraine will be strong enough to start peace talks and they will be from the position of strength.” The Bulgaria-based joint unit, comprised of 1,200 to 1,300 soldiers, was set up as part of NATO’s commitment to reinforcing its southeastern flank against potential threats from Russia. Half of the soldiers are from Italy. The unit is expected to grow eventually to a brigade of up to 5,000 troops.

