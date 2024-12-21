Grinch gives toys to kids in need

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — In a shocking turn of Christmas-related events, the Grinch actually gave out toys to kids in need. This was made possible with Toys for Tots and Camp Hayden, a non-profit organization that helps give kids with special needs and their families fun, “unforgettable experiences.”

Camp Hayden's CEO, Jason Chapa, played the Grinch and helped Santa give the families a Merry Christmas. They gave toys to about 30 families in need, as well as needed cash.

“It depends on how much they needed, but we're giving them a hundred or hundreds. Our budget was pretty much $3,000,” Chapa said.

Chapa thanked everyone who helps make this event happen each year.

More information about Camp Hayden and how to help can be found here.