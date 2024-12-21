New traffic pattern changes in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — There are a few new traffic patterns and signs set up in Idaho Falls, and drivers will need to adapt to the changes to keep everyone safe.

Some two-way intersections are now four-way stop intersections like the one at N 15th E and E Iona Rd. There are two new stop signs there with flags and warning signs to alert drivers of the changes.

Local law enforcement says people need to be alert of signs, even if the route they are used to driving didn't have signs before.

“It’s too easy to just drive your regular route every day and plan for this or that. People forget that there are road signs and street markings and traffic control devices and they're circumventing those things, and it's adding risk to them and everybody else,” said Bonneville County Sheriff's Office PIO, Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Sergeant Lovell says these traffic pattern changes were made by the City of Idaho Falls and not by law enforcement. However, he does say these changes are meant to make travelers safer.

"Ultimately, at the end of the day, the signage, the traffic control devices, the speed limits...people should pay attention to those and obey those," said Sgt. Lovell.

That way, people can stay as safe as possible in their travels, especially during the winter with the ice and snow on the roads.