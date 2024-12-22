Trump threatens to try to take back the Panama Canal. The US relinquished control years ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump is suggesting that his new administration could try to regain control of the Panama Canal. He says the United States “foolishly” ceded to its Central American ally. And he contends that shippers are being charged “ridiculous” fees to pass through the vital transportation channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He didn’t explain such a takeover would be possible, given that the U.S. relinquished control of the waterway to Panama in 1999 under a treaty signed by President Jimmy Carter. Trump used his first major rally since winning the White House to bask in his return to power. He spoke Sunday in Phoenix to a large audience of conservatives.

