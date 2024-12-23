Ways to drive safely in the snow and what to do if you get stuck

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With so much snow on the ground, drivers need to be especially careful.

AAA's Public & Government Affairs Director, Matthew Conde says since the roads are slicker now, drivers should maintain a fair distance away from the car in front of them... about 6 to 9 seconds away.

"You want to make sure that you're thinking ahead, being very proactive when you're dealing with snow and ice. Because of that loss of traction, you do need more time, no matter what, to start, to stop, [and] to safely turn," Conde says.

Conde also recommends drivers keep emergency items in their cars like water, protein snacks, and a collapsible shovel.

If you do get stuck in the snow, Conde says you could sacrifice your car mats by putting them under your tires for traction.

Above all, drive slowly and always clear the snow and ice off your car before driving, especially your windows and mirrors.