Tips for staying healthy during the holidays

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The holidays bring families and friends together, but gathering for celebrations can also increase the spread of viral illnesses.

Dr. Blaine Olsen, of InterMountain Medical Clinic in Pocatello, said they see a spike in patients every year after the holidays.

"After people would go and visit their families, large gatherings, and other things, they'll come back from vacation and then in the next week or two we see an increase in illnesses," said Dr. Olsen.

When people return from holiday parties, they can also bring back viral respiratory illnesses like the flu and COVID-19 - the most common sicknesses that InterMountain Medical treats during the holiday season.

Dr. Olsen said that people can do some simple things to avoid catching a seasonal bug.

"Getting vaccinated for flu, Covid, RSV - for adults over 65, those will all provide some protection," said Dr. Olsen. "From a risk reduction when you're at events, handwashing beforehand, especially with food preparation – if you're going to be in large groups, with lots of people, that's important."

If people at your holiday gathering are sick, Dr. Olsen said it is best to avoid contact with them, if possible. And if you are sick, consider staying away from public gatherings to avoid spreading germs.

Besides avoiding infection, watching what you eat during the season is another way to keep your health into the new year.

"With the holidays comes a lot of really rich, and I guess you could really call it unhealthy, food, and those things are okay in moderation," said Dr. Olsen. "What we eat becomes us, when we make healthy choices it leads to health in our bodies."