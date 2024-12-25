Japan’s foreign minister seeks “positive” direction in bilateral ties during his visit to China

BEIJING (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya has met with top Chinese leaders during his visit to Beijing, the first since the heads of the two countries met at a summit in Peru last month. The two neighbors have had a tense relationship in recent years. At the top of Iwaya’s agenda is China’s ban on Japanese seafood in response to the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, as well as China’s increasingly assertive military activity in the East and South China Seas. Iwaya met with China’s premier, Li Qiang Wednesday as well as his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

