ISP warns drivers to heed police directions around highway crashes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The roads roads can be slick during the winter. There have been reports of several slide offs in eastern Idaho within the last few days.

When there’s a crash on the highway, a trooper will be at the very back behind the crash with a sign, letting drivers know to move into the other lane.

However, Idaho State Police say some drivers will just change lanes when going past the sign, then go back into their original lane. Once they get close to the crash, they suddenly have to brake and change lanes again.

“We don't have [troopers] out there randomly having to change lanes just for the fun of it," said ISP Sergeant David Noyes. "We'd like [drivers] to just...once they get over, maybe think for a second, why is that trooper pushing me over, and stay over for a minute until you get past the issue up ahead that you may not be aware of.”

Sgt. Noyes says when drivers go back into their lanes, it can lead to secondary crashes, even when they slam on their brakes. This causes more problems for traffic.

Make sure to stay in lanes you're instructed to be in until you're sure it's safe to switch back.