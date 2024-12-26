Warm indoor fun can be found this winter at several Rexburg locations 

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The cold weather brings a lot of people indoors but many don't want to spend all winter stuck at home.

Local News 8 looked into some fun activities for families that will keep you and your loved ones happy and warm this winter.

Families can enjoy hot meals, snacks, prizes, and hours of fun day or night at FatCats in Rexbug. They offer Indoor bowling, miniature golf, arcade games, and movies for all ages.

In the evening families with teens and young adults can add a little thrill to their fun at Heber Hatchets. Families with older children can test their strength with indoor axe throwing.

Snowy weather normally puts an end to the golfing season but at Links Indoor Golf in Rexburg, the fun can go on. New and experienced golfers can keep working on their swing year-round with virtual golfing. Links Indoor Golf also offers other virtual games that can help you forget, it's cold outside.

Be safe, have fun, and stay warm this winter.