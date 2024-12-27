Club Apple ready to help with those “weighty” New Year’s resolutions

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) — The holidays have many looking in the mirror and regretting how much they ate.

Many want to make a change for the new year.

January 1st is the start of New Year's resolutions and people are strapping in and stepping up to meet their goals.

One of the most popular resolutions is weight loss.

Steve Bradvucouich managing partner at Club Apple in Idaho Falls said, "January historically for our industry is a month where people say, okay, this is a new year, I'm going to get with the program."

Brad Bradvucouich Sales/General Manager at Club Apple in Idaho Falls said, "January, you know, it's been proven is always that people want to come in during this year and get started with a fitness goal."

Brad tells us with the help of social media healthy living is becoming trendy, especially among young adults.

"In January and February, we'll have several hundred that will be joining the club," said Steve Bradvucouich.

But that spike in gym goers seems to drop as fast as they came in.

"Normally 30 to 60 days is when it will start trailing off," said Steve Bradvucouich.

It takes a long time to see results, it's sweaty, it hurts, and frankly, it is unpaid hard work.

Brad says some people may need a little help sticking to their goals.

"I think it's it's hard and inherently people aren't, you know, really know how to work out. You need a teacher for everything out there in life, whether it's sports, whether it's skiing, whether it's, you know, anything that you want to be good at, you need an instructor and I think fitness is kind of the same way," said Brad Bradvucouich.

There are many ways to meet your fitness goals like swimming, dancing, tai chi, and more. Find whats best for you to meet your healthy living goal.