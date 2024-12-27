Germany’s president dissolves parliament, sets national election for Feb. 23
Associated Press
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany is headed for a national election seven months early. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ordered the parliament dissolved and set new elections for Feb. 23. Steinmeier made his decision after Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition collapsed. Scholz lost a confidence vote on Dec. 16. The election campaign is already underway, with the conservative opposition Union led by Friedrich Merz leading in the polls.