Germany’s president dissolves parliament, sets national election for Feb. 23

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany is headed for a national election seven months early. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ordered the parliament dissolved and set new elections for Feb. 23. Steinmeier made his decision after Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition collapsed. Scholz lost a confidence vote on Dec. 16. The election campaign is already underway, with the conservative opposition Union led by Friedrich Merz leading in the polls.

