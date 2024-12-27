Skip to Content
Idaho State University’s Outdoor Adventure Center offers winter fun for everyone

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Outdoor Adventure Center (OAC) located in Idaho State University's Pond Student Union Building has equipment rentals, repairs and area information to get people outside during the winter.

The OAC offers rentals of cross country ski and snowshoeing equipment for all ages, as well as avalanche kits, camping supplies, and ice climbing gear.

Idaho State University also maintains four yurts throughout the Portneuf Mountains that can be rented through the winter.

All equipment and yurt rentals are available to members of the public, not just ISU students.

For more information on the OAC, and for equipment and yurt rental prices, visit Idaho State University's Outdoor Adventure Center website.

