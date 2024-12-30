Could Rocky Mountain Power increase rates in 2025?

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Rocky Mountain Power has submitted a proposal to increase customer rates for electricity services in 2025. If the current proposal is approved by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, customers will see their bills go up by about 7.4%.

A technical hearing to discuss the rates is schedule for Jan. 9 with IPUC.

How does the application process work?

A utility like Rocky Mountain Power can submit an application which includes proposed changes to rates, etc. Staff with the Commission will then review the application at a technical hearing. The hearing is an opportunity to ask clarifying questions and make changes to the proposal. Based on the application and hearing, the Commission will decide whether or not a rate increase is necessary due to factors like change in maintenance or operation cost for the utility.

According to Adam Rush, a spokesperson for the Commission, a decision over Rocky Mountain Power's application will be made within a couple months after the technical hearing.

The following is a news release from the IPUC:

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission will hold a technical hearing on Jan. 9 regarding a Rocky Mountain Power application to increase the rates for the electric service it provides to customers.

Technical hearings are held when a utility’s application may be more significant to customers or present complex issues. Parties to a case cross examine witnesses and submit testimony during these hearings.

Rocky Mountain Power initially applied for commission approval to increase rates for the average residential customer by 17.9 percent, or about $19.90, in 2025 and an additional 5.3 percent, or about $6.94, in 2026. However, Rocky Mountain Power recently filed a proposed settlement in which it agreed to, among other things, a 16.8 percent increase to base rates in 2025, with no additional rate increase in 2026. Accounting for a $32.5 million reduction to Rocky Mountain Power’s collection in the Energy Cost Adjustment Mechanism, customers will see their rates increase by about 7.4 percent.

The commission can approve, deny or modify the proposed settlement.

The technical hearing will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10:00 a.m. at the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, 11331 W. Chinden Blvd., Building 8, Suite 201-A, Boise. Non-parties interested in listening to the testimony and presentations can attend at the commission’s office. Those interested in listening to the hearing can do so by calling 1-415-655-0001 and entering meeting number 2861 498 6715 when prompted.

Additional information on Rocky Mountain Power’s application is available at: puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/7285.