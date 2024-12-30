Final NBA viewership numbers for Christmas Day games slightly better than originally thought

NEW YORK (AP) — The final viewership numbers are in for the NBA’s five games on Christmas Day and they were even better than first thought, the league and ESPN announced Monday. An average of 5.335 million viewers tuned in for the five games that spanned 13 hours on ESPN platforms, according to Nielsen, up slightly over the first projections from last week. That made it the most-watched Christmas slate of NBA games since 2019, the league said. Viewership was up 87% over last Christmas’ games, with some of the five time slots seeing massive increases in the numbers over a year ago.

