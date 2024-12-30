Pocatello applying for grant to make area of Portneuf River more accessible for floating

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello is applying for a state grant that would fund improvements to the Simplot Trailhead, with the goal of creating a better access point to the Portneuf River.

The project is part of the Portneuf River Water Trail system, a city initiative to make the river more accessible for kayaking, paddleboarding, and tubing.

"One of the early goals of the Portneuf River Vision study back in 2016 was to have a floatable river," said Hannah Sanger, manager of Pocatello's Science and Environment division. "This would complete our planned river access for the Portneuf River, and this stretch would give everybody a longer intermediate float where there's water all summer."

The project is expected to cost around $40,000. If the grant is approved, the city plans to build a parking lot at the Simplot Trailhead and a path from the trailhead to the river.

This would be the ninth access point to the Portneuf River in Pocatello.

"We're hoping the public is excited about this opportunity to extend a really popular float in the Pocatello area," said Sanger. "We're going to double the length of the existing float, so I think it's a really great summer recreation opportunity for the community."

As part of the grant application process, the city is asking for public input on the proposed project. To review the grant application proposal and provide feedback, you can contact Hannah Sanger at hsanger@pocatello.gov.