A new year dawns on a Middle East torn by conflict and change

DAMASCUS (AP) — The streets were buzzing with excitement in Damascus as Syrians welcomed in a new year that seemed to many to bring a promise of a brighter future after the unexpected fall of Bashar Assad’s government weeks earlier. While Syrians in the capital looked forward to a new beginning after the ousting of Assad, the mood was more somber along Beirut’s Mediterranean promenade. That’s where residents shared cautious hopes for the new year, reflecting on a country still reeling from war and ongoing crises. The last year was a dramatic one in the Middle East, bringing calamity to some and hope to others.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.