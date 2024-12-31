Netflix averages more than 30 million viewers globally for its NFL Christmas Day doubleheader

Netflix’s first NFL Christmas Day doubleheader ended up being successful globally. The Baltimore Ravens’ 31-2 victory over the Houston Texans averaged 31.3 million while Kansas City’s 29-10 win at Pittsburgh averaged 30 million worldwide, according to Netflix’s first-party data released on Tuesday. The two games are also the most streamed in NFL history in the U.S. The Ravens-Texans contest has an updated average of 27.2 million with Chiefs-Steelers coming in at 25.8 million, according to Nielsen and Netflix. Netflix and the NFL said viewers from 218 countries and territories tuned in to at least one of the games.

