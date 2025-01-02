New camping reservation system “IDAHO TIME” launches January 6

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Reserving a campsite and getting additional information with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) is about to change.

IDPR is currently working with the company, Brandt, to create a new system that will streamline and modernize reserving campsites.

The new system called IDAHO TIME is expected to resemble that of a hotel reservation system.

IDAHO TIME also allows prices and opportunities for reserving campsites to change based on the demand.

IDPR has scheduled IDAHO TIME to go live on January 6, 2025.

The full press release with more information about IDAHO TIME is included below.

Boise, Idaho (IDPR) – The new modernized camping reservation system for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) goes live January 6, 2025. The new IDAHO TIME system will better deliver the Idaho experience that is unique to Idaho State Parks and Recreation. It will connect park users to camping opportunities as demand continues to grow and competition increases for coveted dates and locations.

What’s Behind the New System

Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation developed the new system with Brandt, a company that supports state agencies by delivering technology to improve outdoor experiences. State agency clients include the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, South Carolina State Parks, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and many more state agencies around the country.

What Has Changed

IDPR reservations were previously made through Reserve America. The new system will resemble modern reservation systems for hotels or airlines. Prices may drop during low demand periods and go up when demand is highest. The price adjustments help keep camping rates low during lower-demand time with the higher rates offsetting the fees. The new system is smartphone-friendly and provides additional content about facilities, features, options and availability along with campsite photos.

2025 Reservations Guide

Reservations for campsites, cabins and other facilities for 2025 were paused August 1, 2024 in order for the new reservation system to be developed. IDPR is making every effort to not overload the new reservation system when it goes live January 6. During the first week each day will be for specific reservation windows. The staggered start spreads out the most popular vacation weekends across multiple days so people booking for Labor Day are not competing at the exact same moment as those booking for Memorial Day.

Monday, January 6: The reservation system is planned to go live at 8 a.m. Mountain Time on January 6. Only reservations that start between January 6 and May 31 will be available on the first day. A customer can make a reservation that starts in May and goes into June.

Tuesday, January 7: Customers can make a reservation for any stay that starts between January 7 and June 30. A customer can make a reservation that starts in June and goes into July.

Wednesday, January 8: Customers can make a reservation for any stay that starts between January 8 and July 31. A customer can make a reservation that starts in July and goes into August.

Thursday, January 9: Customers can book a reservation that starts between January 9 and August 30. A customer can make a reservation that starts in August and goes into September.

Friday, January 10: Customers can book a reservation that starts as late as September 30. A customer can make a reservation that starts in September and goes into October.

Saturday, January 11: The phased in reservation windows for the first week of the new system will be completed. Customers can book a reservation starting as late as 9 months in advance of their desired reservation start date.

Reservation Tips

Before January 6, visit the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation IDAHO TIME reservation webpage. Follow the IDPR Facebook page. Both will provide updates and assistance with using the new system.

For the first week, high-demand sites will fill fast. Customers may be entered into a “waiting room” when they first visit the new online reservation system if the current website traffic is high. The waiting room is designed to show how many people are already “in line” and the approximate wait time. It is important to NOT leave the waiting room page/window because the user may have to start all over at the back of the line. A new/separate window or browser can be used while in the waiting room.

Be sure to have multiple options for camping locations and dates. High-demand sites will fill fast. During the first week, while in the waiting room, customers will not be able to see what campsites are still available. Once in the reservation system, users can select what dates, park and facilities they want to book. From there, the available reservations and current prices will be displayed for selection.

Please note that a reservation is only secured once it is purchased. There are no holds while users look at options. Only three reservations can be made per session, and the session ends after purchase. If more reservations are desired, the user must return to the back of the line in the waiting room.

Reservations by phone can be made at 888-922-6743. However, booking online is a faster way to secure high-demand locations and dates.

IDPR appreciates your patience as we launch the new reservation system. We are here to provide excellent customer service to help secure your IDAHO TIME.

About Idaho State Parks

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) manages 30 State Parks in Idaho which covers 60,000 acres of land. Many of the parks have reserved camping facilities available, but the Idaho State Parks experience goes well beyond a standard campsite. There are more than 2,500 overnight campsites, cabins, yurts and group facilities within Idaho State Parks. Close to 200 full-time staff members, over 300 seasonal workers and hundreds of volunteers all work together to provide customer-service based, unique experiences at the most scenic geographical locations across the state.