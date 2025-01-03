Local reptile rescue helps find homes for cold blooded critters

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Since DragonTails Rescue took in their first lizard in 2019, the business of rescuing sick and abandoned reptiles has skyrocketed.

Diane Moreno, founder of DragonTails Rescue, said that they took in over one-hundred cold blooded critters in need of care last year.

"We never really realized how big of a need there is going to be, in this small area, for us to take in people's bearded dragons," said Moreno. "Originally it was just bearded dragons, now it's sort of everything reptile."

Most of the reptiles that Moreno rescues have been abandoned by their owners or are sick.

Moreno makes sure that each animal is given the proper medical care to bring them back to health before they are adopted out to their forever homes.

"This is something we just really enjoy doing and getting to know the little guys," said Moreno. "We've made a lot of friends through the rescue, and we get updates from ones that we've adopted out. It's just awesome to see them living their best lives in their new homes and how much their families love them."

DragonTales Rescue's Facebook page has amassed over 23,000 devoted followers from all over the world.

Moreno said she hopes to use the platform to spread awareness for proper reptile care, reducing the number of animals that need rescuing.

"It sounds weird, but the better they care for them, and the more knowledge that I'm able to spread, the less I have to take into my home that are sick," said Moreno. "Because that's really, really difficult for me."

For more information, you can visit the DragonTails Rescue website, or DragonTails Rescue's Facebook page.