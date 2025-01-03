Skip to Content
Ways to save money as skiing prices rise

Noah Farley
today at 11:45 AM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Lots of conversation online is circulating about ski prices going up. Local News 8 visited Idaho Mountain Trading to find some ways to save money when trying to hit the slopes.

Dan Bonney with Idaho Mountain Trading says you can save time and money by bringing your own skis and snowboard. That way, you can skip the rental lines.

Bonney also recommends you start planning ahead for next year, as March and April are usually the best times to buy ski passes for the next season.

You can also pack your own lunch to save a few bucks and carpool to save some money on gas.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

