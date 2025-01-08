Madison County Sheriff investigates fatal crash near Teton

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – (Update 9:40 p.m.) – Madison County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook "all lanes of East 33 are back open. A press release with additional information will be available tomorrow."

(7:20 p.m.) – Madison County Sheriff shared the following on Facebook around 6:30 p.m. January 8.

“Madison County Deputies are currently investigating a fatal accident on East Highway 33, east of Teton. A two-mile portion of the road is closed, and deputies are rerouting traffic in the area.

We will provide updates to the public once the roadway has reopened.”

Little is currently known about the accident, but those traveling should plan accordingly and avoid the area.

Idaho Transportation Department says “Major Crash on SH-33 Both Directions near 1st St W. Lane Blocked. Activities: expect delays, use caution.” on their 511 website.

511 urges drivers to follow a detour on 8000 East through Teton to avoid the block at milepost 106.

As Local News 8 receives information on the accident we will provide those updates as well.