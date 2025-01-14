Skip to Content
Pocatello

Bomb squad called to investigate ordnance found at Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building

Pocatello Police evacuated the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building after an ordnance shell was found in the basement on Jan 14, 2025.
today at 1:00 PM
Published 1:06 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building was evacuated Tuesday morning when an ordnance shell was found by construction workers.  

Pocatello Police said the ordnance shell was discovered in the basement around 11 a.m. while workers were making repairs.

Police brought in a K9 officer, which determined the ordnance was live.  To be safe, police evacuated the building and closed North Johnson Avenue.

A bomb squad from Mountain Home Air Force Base has been called to investigate. They said the squad is expected to arrive around 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are released.  

Curtis Jackson

