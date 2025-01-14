District 91 CTE Center is in High Demand After 3 Years of Success

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — School District 91's Career and Technical Education Center has been around for three years.

In the short time, this program has been around, enrollment has exceeded expectations. The program has been so popular students have been turned away.

Beverly Hott, Director and Principal of the Career and Technical Education Center, explained the program's structure. "We give a background for students and let them try things for free to see if it's a job they want to pursue in the future. And when our students leave here, they get hands-on opportunities. It's part of our requirement. They have to do internships in the field, which is in our community, and they leave here with industry certifications."

High school juniors and seniors can choose from 17 classes. Some options include welding, certified nursing assistant, and law enforcement.

Many of the students are enthusiastic.

Abigail Rubio, Skyline High School senior studying Law Enforcement, said "It's a really good program. Any program here, if you have an interest in something and you want to learn more about it, the programs here are super immersive and they prep you really well for the career field that you want to go into."

Students also Local News 8 they are grateful for the CTE opportunity.

Joshua Dionisio, a senior studying Cybersecurity, said "I have this. Thanks. This didn't exist, what, like five years ago. And now that exists. Everybody loves it. Like everybody that I know that comes here loves it and just thinks."