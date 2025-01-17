Drivers urged to slow down as elk collisions surge

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — If you've driven on Highway 20 between Rexburg and Idaho Falls or Highway 91 between Blackfoot and Pocatello this week, you may have seen an elk carcass on the side of the road.

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish and Game are warning drivers to slow down.

They report five elk have been hit by cars just this week in Fort Hall.

The winters are when we see elk roadway accidents spike.

Fish and Game says this could be due to the elk's light fur blending with the snow.

"In lieu of the storm that we have today [Jan. 17] is keep the weather and road conditions makes that a consideration because like right now, the roads are icy. If you run into a herd, especially at night, you may not be able to stop as quickly," said Thomas Wadsworth, Captain of Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish and Game.